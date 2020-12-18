CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County Farm Bureau Manager Kristin Huls hopes a grant will be a first step toward providing farmers additional resources for conservation measures.
Twenty-eight Illinois county Farm Bureaus, including Hancock, have been awarded grants under the Illinois Farm Bureau’s nutrient stewardship grant program.
Hancock County will work with Mercer, Warren-Henderson, Henry and Knox counties to offer a series of five watershed planning meetings to educate farmers on the state’s nutrient loss reduction strategy and to gather feedback for implementing a Mississippi North Central watershed plan.
The watershed encompasses the northwest quarter of Hancock County and portions of the other five counties.
“We know that the watershed has been identified as a priority watershed, so we need to look at nonpoint sources, specifically nitrates, and help get those numbers manageable,” Huls said.
“Long-term we are hoping that this project will be the beginning of a collaborative effort to maybe secure more resources to help our local farmers offset the cost of implementing some conservation practices. Maybe we’ll be able to apply for funding for Hancock County specifically to help compensate farmers when they do have those expenses.”
The counties already worked with a private consultant to develop a watershed planning grant request, submitted earlier this year. “The next step of this is really to get farmer input and landowner input and educate our farmers. We want this to be a two-way conversation as far as what we can do,” Huls said, but with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, “we really don’t know what those meetings will look like. We’re planning to do one in each county.”
The project hopes to mirror work being done by county Farm Bureaus in the Embarras River watershed area in southeastern Illinois.
“They’re a year or two ahead of us,” Huls said. “What we’re seeing with their project we hope we will be able to do the same here.”
Work on the project began last year and was funded by a $12,000 IFB grant for 2020, which carries over to 2021, but “with COVID, we weren’t able to hold our face-to-face meetings and kind of get the ball rolling,” Huls said. “It’s important for farmers to understand what the nutrient loss reduction strategy is, why it’s important and why it’s important to take a proactive approach as opposed to reactive.”
Program grants from IFB topped $700,000 in the last five years — including earlier funding to Hancock and Adams counties for a nitrate testing kit — to help promote local nutrient stewardship, soil health and water quality projects.
More than $150,000 in grants will fund projects in 2021 ranging from field days and publications to planting cover crops and conducting soil and water sampling.
“These inventive county Farm Bureau projects both educate and present new data to area farmers as they work together to move the needle on the state’s nutrient loss reduction strategy goals,” IFB Director of Environmental Policy Lauren Lurkins said in a news release.
All projects target the ultimate goal of achieving nutrient loss reduction under the Illinois strategy.
The strategy, released in 2015 by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, calls for wastewater treatment plants, urban areas and agricultural areas to reduce the state’s phosphorous load by 25% and its nitrate-nitrogen load by 15% by 2025. The eventual target is a 45% reduction in the loss of these nutrients to the Mississippi River.
“It’s important for us to show people who may not understand ag or understand farming practices what farmers are doing to use sustainable practices,” Huls said. Farmers “want those inputs to remain where they put them and not run off. In addition to the environmental impact, there’s also the economic impact of it, too.”