QUINCY — A $1.6 million will help expand rural broadband services in Adams County.
The money through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program will allow Adams TelSystems, Inc. — Adams Fiber — to expand its footprint of fiberoptic service.
The grant will allow Adams Fiber expand broadband service to the Columbus area northeast of Quincy Regional Airport. This will connect 440 residents, 34 farms and 18 businesses to fiberoptic service. Adams is contributing 25% of the costs of the project.
Officials announced the grant Wednesday at the Adams Fiber offices.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, rural broadband connectivity has been a priority of his since he was elected to Congress.
“When I think about bridging digital divide, it’s really about helping people’s lives,” LaHood said. “That’s what today is all about in rural America.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, LaHood noted that his kids were able to transition to at-home learning because they have quality broadband service, but that isn’t the case for all families.
“I found many places across my district where kids suffered because they didn’t have connectivity in rural areas,” he said. “They had to go to a friend’s house to get a hot spot or go to a McDonald’s parking lot or go to their school parking lot, and that’s a deficiency that we can’t afford to have when it comes to education.”
He pointed to the demand for broadband services to support telehealth and businesses.
Doug Wilson, state director for USDA Rural Development, said there are more than 21 million people in the United States who do not have access to high-speed internet service. Eighty percent of those are in rural areas.
“In this day and age if a community or an individual is going to be competitive and prosperous, they have to have an infrastructure that they can rely on, and I do consider broadband an infrastructure that we need to have available,” Wilson said. “Much like electrification of rural in the ‘30s and telephones in the ‘40s, high-speed broadband is another element that’s very important and I would say an essential part of the service today.”
The Reconnect grant is the second large grant Adams Fiber has received in recent months.
In June, it announced that it received a $4.9 million grant from the Connect Illinois Broadband Grant Program to cover about 50% of a $10 million expansion to serve more than 1,100 households, businesses, farms and other institutions in rural areas east of Quincy.
“When you look at broadband today, it is the telephone of yesteryear, where there was a major focus of our federal government to make sure everyone had like phone service at like prices,” said Jim Broemmer, CEO of Adams Fiber. “That’s now our broadband today. It’s not a nice-to-have service. It’s a must-have service for people inside their homes and for quality of life issues.”
Adams Fiber serves 28 communities with fiber to the home with more than $100 million in investments.
“The exciting thing is we live here,” Broemmer said. “We know what the need is. We want to make this region viable.”
Work on the new service is set to start in 2021.