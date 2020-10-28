WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of U.S. lawmakers is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to include funding for infrastructure modernization along the Upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers.
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, was one of more than four dozen bipartisan lawmakers who called on the Corps to add to the construction funding for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program in the 2021 fiscal year.
Also signing the letter were Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as well as U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria.
NESP, which was authorized as part of the Water Resources Development Act of 2007, would modernize and expand seven locks and restore ecosystems. Adding construction funding would build on the $4.5 million in preconstruction engineering and design for the projects in the 2020 fiscal year.
“NESP is a critically important multi-purpose program that allows the Corps to address both navigation and ecosystem restoration in an integrated approach that construct new locks at seven existing sites, thereby opening the river up to two-way traffic,” the lawmakers wrote. “Our nation’s water infrastructure plays a critical role in maintaining our competitiveness in the global economy by ensuring the safest, least expensive, most environmentally-friendly, and most efficient movement of goods to market, but the current backlog of outstanding water infrastructure projects pending before the Corps is putting that competitiveness at risk.”
In an additional statement, Graves also applauded the Corps’ approval of the Mid-America Port Commission Port Statistical Area and that it included several Northeast Missouri port authorities.
“The Mississippi River plays a major role in getting our goods to market,” Graves said. “Federally recognizing these ports is critical to their success and existence. The new port statistical area will go a long way towards ensuring that we have an accurate assessment of what is being shipped out of Northeast Missouri, potentially opening the door to more economic development.”
Included in the port statistical area are the Lewis County Port Authority, Marion/Ralls County Port Authority and Pike/Lincoln County Port Authority. A port statistical area helps the Corps gather shipping data and rank ports based on that data.