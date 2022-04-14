Great River Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital in May

QUINCY — After a two-year hiatus, the Great River Honor Flight from Quincy to Washington, D.C., is ready for takeoff.
This will be the 58th mission for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 1,855 local veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have participated in this program.
This return mission will include approximately 30 veterans from Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.
“We are extremely excited to be able to offer this special experience once again to those local veterans who have served our country,” said Carlos Fernandez, chairman of the Great River Honor Flight board. “Our board felt (the public health and safety measures) in place for the past 24 months did not allow our veterans to be able to fully experience the thanks and gratitude our nation wants to express. So we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to hold off the flights until things improved.”
The departure and return on May 19 will be from John Wood Community College. Additional flights are planned for June 16, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 13.
“The continuing financial support we have received over the past two years has been outstanding,” said Doug Reed, Great River Honor Flight treasurer. “We are more than ready to once again activate the list of local veterans that have been patiently waiting for their chance to experience an Honor Flight,” added Reed.
The upcoming trip includes a 2 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis where veterans will board their flight to Baltimore and then continue on to Washington.
“John Wood Community College is honored to once again host the Great River Honor Flight Program at our Quincy campus as the location for veteran departures and the homecoming site,” JWCC President Michael Elbe said. “It has been a privilege to partner with the Great River Honor Flight over these many years in recognition of our veterans.”
The May 19th trip will follow an itinerary that has been successful for the past 12 years:
- The first stop will be at the Vietnam War Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korean War and Lincoln Memorials.
- Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.
- Next will be a tour of the capital, a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial, and then a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, which will include the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The trip concludes with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.
The veterans will fly from Reagan International Airport to St. Louis before returning to the JWCC campus. The expected arrival time in Quincy will be around 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.