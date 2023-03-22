QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight prepares for its first mission in 2023 to Washington D.C. This is the fist of six trips planned for this year.
This will be the 63rd overall mission for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-States in 2010. Since then, 2,009 local veterans have participated in the program.
“This is the 14th year that we’re doing this,” said Carlos Fernandez, chairman of the Great River Honor Flight board. “We obviously had two years off for COVID, we returned and it was great. We found out that veterans are just as excited and just as pleased now as back in 2010 when we started this project.”
Twenty-nine veterans from Illinois, Missouri and Iowa will be part of this mission.
The group includes 26 Vietnam veterans, one Korean veteran and two Armed Forces veterans who served between those conflicts. They will be accompanied by 27 guardians who will make sure the veterans’ needs are met during the trip.
For the first time the homecoming will take place at Hannibal High School’s Korf Gymnasium on April 6. The homecoming is usually held at Hannibal-LaGrange University, but the university is on spring break.
Veterans will leave Hannibal High School at 3:30 a.m. for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will board their flight.
The trip will follow the same itinerary that has been successful for the last 13 years.
- The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop also includes visits to the nearby Korean War Veterans Memorial and Lincoln Memorial.
- Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.
- Next will be a tour of D.C. and a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial. Then an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
- The D.C. trip will conclude with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.
The Veterans are expected to be back in Hannibal around 10:15 p.m. Fernandez welcomes everyone out, saying the homecoming is one of the biggest parts of the Honor Flight.
