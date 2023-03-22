Great River Honor Flight

The Great River Honor Flight announced its first mission for 2023 to Washington, D.C. This is the first of six trips planned for the year and will be the first time the homecoming will take place at Hannibal High school's Korf Gymnasium. 

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight prepares for its first mission in 2023 to Washington D.C. This is the fist of six trips planned for this year.

This will be the 63rd overall mission for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-States in 2010. Since then, 2,009 local veterans have participated in the program.

