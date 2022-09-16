GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A series of fires near Griggsville this week led to an investigation and an arrest.
The Griggsville Fire Department responded at 3:41 a.m. Monday to Lynch's Livestock, 31539 Ill. 105 near Griggsville. When they arrived, the firefighters found the main building fully engulfed. With support from the North Pike Fire District, East Pike Fire District, the Pittsfield and Baylis fire departments, and Pike County EMS, the fire was brought under control and extinguished. It was determined that the building was not salvageable.
On Wednesday, a call came in at 6:02 a.m. that another building at Lynch's Livestock was on fire. At 4:59 a.m. Thursday, Pike County dispatch received a third call, this time with a report of a semi-trailer engulfed while parked at Lynch's Livestock.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal Division of Arson Investigation was contacted for all three blazes. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Pike County Sheriff's Department sought a search warrant following an investigation.
The search warrant, served on Thursday at a residence in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville, led to the arrest of Travis D. McDonald, 37, of Griggsville on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.
The Sheriff's Department alleges McDonald was responsible for setting other fires in the same area earlier this year.
McDonald is being held in the Pike County Jail.