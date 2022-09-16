GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A series of fires near Griggsville this week led to an investigation and an arrest.

The Griggsville Fire Department responded at 3:41 a.m. Monday to Lynch's Livestock, 31539 Ill. 105 near Griggsville. When they arrived, the firefighters found the main building fully engulfed. With support from the North Pike Fire District, East Pike Fire District, the Pittsfield and Baylis fire departments, and Pike County EMS, the fire was brought under control and extinguished. It was determined that the building was not salvageable.