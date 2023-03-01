GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was arrested following a traffic stop in Pike County Friday evening.
According to the Pike County Sheriff's Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop of a 2000 Chevrolet truck at 9:30 p.m. on Friday near 420th Lane on Pike County Highway 2.
Following an investigation resulting from the stop, a passenger in the truck, Gerald W. Kirgan, 46, of Griggsville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a passenger and illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.
Kirgan was lodged in the Pike County Jail on $18,000 bond.