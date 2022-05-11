GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was arrested following a traffic stop and a residential search resulted in drug charges.
According to the Pike County Sheriff's Department arrest report, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle on County Highway 14 on Monday. Following an investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, William J. Higgins, 44, of Griggsville was arrested on outstanding warrants from Pike and Adams counties.
Sheriff's deputies conducted a court-authorized search at Higgins's residence in the 100 block of South Bickford Street in Griggsville. The search reportedly resulted in locating methamphetamine and hypodermic syringes.
Higgins was lodged in the Pike County Jail on the outstanding warrants from Pike and Adams counties and new charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of hypodermic needles.