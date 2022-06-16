GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was using social media under a different name in violation of his probation.
According to the Pike County Sheriff's Department, Isaac E. Henson, 21, of Griggsville, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and false information provided by a sex offender, a Class 3 felony.
The Sheriff's Department said the investigation was open when law enforcement discovered Henson, currently on felony probation in Pike County for indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, was using a social media site in someone else's name.
Henson was lodged in the Pike County Jail Wednesday. At an initial court hearing Thursday, bond was set at $20,000 with the next court appearance scheduled for June 21.