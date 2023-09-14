PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Griggsville man faces child pornography charges.
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Griggsville man faces child pornography charges.
Adrian Cienege-Davila, 39, was arrested Wednesday on charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography.
He is accused of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of 13 engaged in various sexual acts.
Cienege-Davila was arrested after officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and the Illinois attorney general’s office executed a court-authorized search warrant at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of Chestnut in Griggsville.
The department said the investigation began in August. Chief Deputy Zack Orr, who led the criminal investigation, said numerous search warrants were obtained and executed which helped to identify, locate and arrest Cienege-Davila.
Orr anticipates additional criminal charges in the case. Cienege-Davila remains in the Pike County Jail.
The sheriff’s department is part of the attorney general’s internet crimes against children task force, a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.