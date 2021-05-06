GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest and charges following a traffic stop early Thursday.
According to the statement, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:26 a.m. Thursday on Ill. 107 south of Griggsville.
As a result of the stop and investigation, Buffy N. Burbridge, 27, of Griggsville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five grams, unlawful possession of fentanyl, a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a driver.
Burbridge was held in the Pike County Jail.