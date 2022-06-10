PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff's Department and the Pleasant Hill Police Department announced the arrest of Griggsville woman Wednesday night on drug charges following a traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, the two departments stopped a 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Quincy Street. The driver, Brandy M. Stoye, 33, of Griggsville was cited for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, and speeding. She was cited and released pending a court date.
During the investigation, a passenger, Buffy N. Burbridge, 28, of Griggsville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.
Burbridge was taken to the Pike County Jail.