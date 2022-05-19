NAUVOO, Ill. — Barb Schafer sees a new community center as a catalyst to improve Nauvoo’s economy beyond the summer tourist season.
“It’s going to be a gathering place for locals and tourists alike. That’s important. Every town needs a space it can call its own. This is the first big space Nauvoo can call its very own,” she said.
“It’s going to be something to keep our town ‘on the map’ and something that Nauvoo can be proud of.”
A groundbreaking is planned 6 p.m. Friday for the center on the grounds of the former elementary school in the 1400 block of Mulholland in Nauvoo.
“We’ve been waiting a long time to say we’re going to have a groundbreaking,” said Schafer, who co-chairs the Nauvoo Community Center Capital Campaign Committee known as NC5.
Work toward the center dates to 2009 with a proposal to build a new library to replace the current cramped and structurally deteriorating location.
“It evolved from just a library to a whole community center with a library, police department, city offices, food pantry, a visitor information office and a community room with a catering kitchen,” Schafer said.
Seeing work already underway at the site is a dream come true for librarian Amber Bevier.
“We’ve been running out of building since before my time here,” Bevier said. “It’s going to be a huge game-changer in terms of what we can offer.”
A community center feasibility committee, formed in 2012, evaluated nearly 25 properties before recommending the school site, which the city bought in early 2015. By 2018, NC5 began fundraising for the then $4 million project with activities ranging from an auction and cookie sales to ongoing sales of engraved bricks and pavers for the entry plaza.
Schafer got involved with the project some six years ago when she volunteered to help with fundraising and ended up co-chairing NC5 with Elaine Ferguson.
The pandemic stalled fundraising work, and by spring 2021, the project called for a smaller community room and no longer required demolition of the old school, now used as a business incubator.
“It’s been a rollercoaster ride,” Schafer said.
A $400,000 pledge in April 2021 put the project back on track, and in March, NC5 celebrated as the City Council awarded the building contract to Schickedanz Construction of Fort Madison, Iowa.
“We have raised $2 million so far, and we’d like to get another couple hundred thousand to make it exceptionally nice,” Schafer said. “We want the town to be proud of what we have.”
Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.
Bevier checks the progress on a daily basis.
“I make it a point to drive by every day to see how much they’ve done,” she said. “It seems to be moving fast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.