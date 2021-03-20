Gus Macker prepares for final Quincy tournament

QUINCY — The first Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the country in more than a year is set for Memorial Day weekend in Quincy, but it also marks the finale in the Gem City.
The Quincy Exchange Club is hosting the basketball tournament for the 30th and final time May 29 and 30 after the finale was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t have one event in 2020,” said Scott McNeal, founder of Macker. “So the last tournament I ran was in September of 2019 in Michigan. It was a long 2020 for us, and this will be the first one. Because of COVID most of them moved into late summer or early fall.”
The Exchange Club announced in 2018 that it move on from Macker tournaments at the conclusion of its agreement. The tournaments had as many as 1,200 teams from across the Midwest, but teams have dipped to a quarter of that. Money raised from the tournament is used to support the club’s causes.
“Usually when a group runs an event as long as (the Exchange Club) hasm and this is the only group to go this long, but it’s really hard for another group to take up the reins,” McNeal said.
Perry Terwelp, who serves as co-chair of the tournament with Steve Green, said if anyone was interested in bringing Macker back to Quincy that the club would be more than happy to let them shadow the operation.
Terwelp said the Exchange Club is working with the Adams County Health Department to make sure the tournament is operated safely and within the parameters of COVID-19 restirctions.
McNeal knows there will be questions as to mask usage, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.
“None of those official answers have come from the health department yet, and of course, we’ll make our preparation based on what those last restriction are,” he said. “Our hope is that players don’t have to wear a mask.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that the state would follow Centers of Disease Control and Prevention mask usage recommendations.
“Our goal along with the Exchange Club is the safety of the players and their families,” McNeal said.
Because of COVID-19, McNeal said Macker will offer refunds if tournaments are canceled.
“We think there is going to be a push from people coming from different places that don’t normally come to Quincy, because they’re going to look and say, ‘Oh my gosh, all these other tournaments are not going. Where can I go and play Macker and get my fix?’” McNeal said.
Sponsors for the Macker tournament include, Refreshment Services Pepsi, Knapheide Manufacturing, Republic Services, Quincy Medical Group, Quincy Recycle, The Herald-Whig and WGEM.
To register a team for the tournament, visit macker.com