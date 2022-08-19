Hamilton Library

The Hamilton Public Library hopes to add a reading garden and activity area. The Friends of the Library seeks photos of Hamilton scenery or sites to include in a 2023 calendar to raise funds for the project. 

 Submitted photo

HAMILTON, Ill. — The Hamilton Public Library faced a challenge when COVID-19 forced activities outside to allow for social distancing.

Without a suitable outdoor space, “we always had to hold our programming elsewhere. We were able to reach people, just not get them to our building,” librarian Kathryn Johnson said.

