HAMILTON, Ill. — The Hamilton Public Library faced a challenge when COVID-19 forced activities outside to allow for social distancing.
Without a suitable outdoor space, “we always had to hold our programming elsewhere. We were able to reach people, just not get them to our building,” librarian Kathryn Johnson said.
So the library proposed an idea to the Friends of the Library to develop a reading garden and multipurpose activity area just steps from the front door.
“We do have a side yard, just nothing in it,” Johnson said.
Plans call for adding a handicapped-accessible concrete pad on the north side of the library along with a picnic table and a reading bench where patrons can sit with a book or use Wi-Fi.
“We would love to have it ready to go by this fall,” Johnson said.
The Friends plan for donations and fundraising to cover the project’s $5,000 cost.
“We’ve already had some donations — the Kiwanis gave us a nice donation — and we’ll do additional fundraising,” said Cynthia Colvin, a member of the Friends. “The library does have a board, and they do all the big picture financial stuff. The Friends group likes to do the fun stuff.”
Work already is underway on a second fundraising calendar, which will be ready this fall for 2023.
“We’d seen other nonprofits use calendar sales as a way of raising money,” Colvin said. “It was a good fundraiser, pretty popular, and we decided to do it again.”
The Friends worked with people who collect historic photos for last year’s calendar. This year, they’re asking the public to submit photos of Hamilton scenery or sites.
“We’re just looking for good pictures of whatever people find interesting about Hamilton,” Colvin said.
Johnson also hopes to get people involved in naming the new space.
“Once we actually get this started and people start seeing progress of the cement pad, see the reading bench, it would be nice if we let people have some input into what to call our side area,” Johnson said.
Down the road, if funding allows, there are plans to add a pergola to the reading garden.
“We’re thinking about putting a little stage for puppets or skits or something for the kids if they want to put little shows on,” Colvin said. “That’s something we’re thinking about for the future.”
