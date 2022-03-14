HAMILTON, Ill. — A Hamilton man faces charges after threatening to shoot people at a home and firing a gun.
The Hamilton Police Department said James F. Carel, 72, has been charged with attempted first degree murder and home invasion, both Class X felonies; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
The department said officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. Saturday to 331 N. Seventh in Hamilton after a report of a man at the house with a gun. Initial reports indicated that the gun had been fired in the house and that Carel threatened to shoot people at the residence, the department said, and evidence on scene confirmed the gun had been fired.
An occupant of the home disarmed Carol and subdued him until officers arrived.
Carel remains in the Hancock County Jail, with bond was set at $3 million, as the department continues its investigation.
The department was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Reserve.