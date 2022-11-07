HAMILTON, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported a Hamilton man was seriously injured in an incident Sunday night.
According to the report, deputies from the department responded to a call at 3:55 p.m. Sunday that a man had jumped from a moving vehicle on Ill. 96 near County Road 1600N. Once on site, deputies found that Dylan J. Kroeger, 27, of Hamilton has sustained serious injuries after falling from a moving vehicle.
Deputies located the vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by Shaina J. Kroeger, 33, of Hamilton. Following further investigation, Kroeger was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dylan Kroeger was taken by AirEvac to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained.
The Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by the Nauvoo and Hamilton fire departments, Nauvoo Ambulance, Hamilton Police Department, Hancock County EMS, and AirEvac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.