HAMILTON, Ill. — An early morning traffic stop Wednesday led to the arrest of a Hamilton woman on drug charges as well as traffic citations.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported that a deputy stopped a 2010 Lincoln for a traffic violation at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 136 and Second Street in Hamilton. On making the stop, the Lincoln's license plate was found to be expired and suspended.
A Sheriff's K-9 was sent to inspect the vehicle and positively alerted on the Lincoln. Following a search of the vehicle, deputies arrested the driver, Katrina M. Scott, 32, of Hamilton for possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Scott was lodged in the Hancock County Jail.