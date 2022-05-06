CARTHAGE, Ill. — Traffic stops in Dallas City and Hamilton led to the arrest of three men on drug charges.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy on patrol at 12:09 a.m. Thursday observed a traffic violation at the intersection of 10th and Oak Streets in Hamilton. A K9 alerted to the vehicle, a white 2012 Ford, and a search revealed that two of the occupants were in possession of methamphetamine.
Tyler C. Padilla, 37, of Burlington, Iowa, and Richard W. Jameson, 51, of Mount Pleasant Iowa, were arrested and charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
Both remain in the Hancock County Jail.
The department said another arrest followed a Tuesday traffic stop at the intersection of Cherry Street and Illinois 9 in Dallas City involving a gold 2010 Hyundai. The driver, Kevin T. Clinkenbeard, 57, of Dallas City, was found to have a revoked driver’s license. A search found him in possession of methamphetamine.
Clinkenbeard remains in the Hancock County Jail on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of less than 5 grams of meth.