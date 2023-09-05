PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Police arrested a Hannibal, Mo., man in connection with multiple burglaries in August on the west side of Pittsfield.
The Pittsfield Police Department said officers obtained a video of the suspect and vehicle from a local business, then located the vehicle and suspect at a business.
Dustin R. Debary, 41, of Hannibal, faces charges of burglary, theft, possession of a stolen license plate, possession of firearm ammunition and driving on a suspended license with additional charges expected.
Debary’s vehicle was seized, the department said, and officers obtained a search warrant and located a substantial amount of stolen property inside the vehicle along with a stolen license plate from Jacksonville and property that was stolen from Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Mo.
The department was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department.