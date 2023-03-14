EAST HANNIBAL, Ill. — A Saturday night traffic stop near East Hannibal led to the arrest of a Hannibal, Mo., man.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department stopped a 1999 Jeep at 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Ill. 106 near Interstate 72.
Following an investigation, the driver, Billy J. Culp, 39, of Hannibal, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, unlawful possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Culp was taken to the Pike County Jail.