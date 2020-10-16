BARRY, Ill. — A Hannibal, Mo., man was injured in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 72 near Barry.
Illinois State Police District 20 said that a 2009 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by Delmar E. Whittaker, 49, of Hannibal, was heading east at mile post 24.5 at 8:30 a.m. when it went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail end with the passenger side, traveled back across the eastbound lanes and came to rest in the center median.
Whittaker was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
ISP said Whittaker was cited for improper lane use.