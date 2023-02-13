PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Two Hannibal, Mo., men face charges in connection with a robbery and theft in Barry.
Robert Lee Ledbetter, 59, and Braden A. Ham, 20, were arrested Sunday and charged with residential burglary, financial exploitation of the elderly, robbery, theft ($10,0000 to $100,000) and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, dispatched at 7:12 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1000 block of Ill. 106 in Barry, learned that two men came to the home on Saturday and reached an agreement for an asphalting job. The accuser issued a check to the men, the department said in a news release, but the men returned on Sunday and asked that payment be made with cash.
The accuser opened a safe, and the suspects took a large amount of U.S. currency, a Smith and Wesson handgun, watches and other items, ran from the residence and fled in a white Ford F-150.
The department alerted several area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Within minutes, the Hannibal Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Ledbetter and Ham remain in the Marion County Jail pending extradition to Illinois. The incident remains under investigation, with further charges possible.
The department was assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department, Hannibal Police Department and Illinois State Police.