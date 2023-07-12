PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — A traffic stop Tuesday night in Pike County led to the arrest of a Hannibal woman on several charges.
A deputy with the Pike County Sheriff's Department responded to a dispatch for a traffic hazard on Ill. 106 west of 345th Street in Pike County. On arriving, the deputy found a motorcycle that had run out of gas.
The rider, Hannah N. Smith, 22, of Hannibal, Mo., was found to have a revoked driver's license as well as a felony warrant from Marion County, Mo. The deputy reportedly discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when taking Smith into custody.
Smith was lodged in the Pike County Jail on charges of driving while license revoked, violation of classification, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.