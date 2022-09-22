CARTHAGE, Ill. — The second of four planning meetings tied to updating Hancock County’s multi-jurisdictional natural hazard mitigation plan will take place Tuesday in Carthage.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Hancock County Emergency Management office, 1006 Wabash in Carthage.
Discussion will focus on assessing the risks in each community, and representatives of the Illinois State Water Survey will be available to discuss flood risks and vulnerabilities.
Hancock County Emergency Services Disaster Agency Coordinator Jack Curfman said the county’s current plan, adopted in 2018, will expire in 2023.
“The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires that each jurisdiction have an approved natural hazards mitigation plan to be eligible for several funding streams,” Curfman said. “By beginning the process now, we will not have any lapse in coverage.”
A FEMA grant, through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, allowed the county to hire University of Illinois Extension and Illinois State Water Survey to work with the committee updating the plan.
Communities along with public and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate.
