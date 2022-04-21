LAPRAIRIE, Ill. — A LaPrairie woman and a Quincy man were injured in a Wednesday night head-on crash southeast of LaPrairie.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said a 2018 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Audrey L. Eyler, 71, of LaPrairie, was heading east at 8:51 p.m. and a 2001 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Reggie D. Davidson, 46, of Quincy, was heading west when the vehicles collided at N2600th Avenue and E2750th Street.
Eyler was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries. Davidson was taken by ambulance to Blessing with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the department said.
Davidson was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The department was assisted by the Golden Fire Department, Clayton Rescue, Camp Point Fire Department, Camp Point Rescue and Central Adams Rescue.