MENDON — The Adams County Fair wasn’t worried about warming back up for the return following the 2020 cancellation. The weather Wednesday was warm enough to handle that, and the crowds showed up in force, regardless of what the thermometer showed.
Starting off the week-long fair, the tradition of crowning the next Miss Adams County Fair, along with the Little Miss and Mister Adams County Fair and honoring the Sweethearts of the Adams County Fair, resumed on the grandstand stage with three contestants vying for the crown and sash.
Cheyenne Deweese, 19, of Liberty has held the title for two years after being crowned at the last Adams County Fair in 2019. During a recorded, heartfelt farewell message, Deweese remembered her late father Richard, who passed away earlier this year. Deweese said she knew her father was a proud “pageant dad” and encouraged the winner’s family to follow his lead.
The contestants this year were Kelsey Duke, Jersey Hesse, and Hannah Longlett. Through various competitions that have happened over the last week, including tonight’s evening gown, swimwear, and question competitions, Jersey Hesse was selected to 2021’s Miss Adams County Fair.
“It’s very overwhelming,” Hesse said following a whirlwind of photos with other crown-wearers from around the region. “I would have been happy either way because I’m best friends with both the other contestants. I would have shed tears win or lose because I got to go through it with both of my best friends.”
This year, all three contestants went home with scholarship awards. Hesse took home a $2,000 scholarship as the winner, along with another $250 each for being named Miss Congeniality of the pageant and for having the highest score in the question competition. Duke and Longlett were both awarded $500 scholarships.
As with all things over the past year, the pageant had precautions and measures to make sure the contestants, planners, volunteers and all the organizers stayed healthy. Hesse said she found the whole process easier than she expected.
“We were able to be a comfort to each other,” she said. “We got ready together, everyone was lending a hand. It was a lot more relaxed than I predicted a pageant to be. I could have turned to anyone in the crowd and they all would have helped me.”
Hesse singled out the organizers for their efforts to keep things moving smoothly.
“Everyone that put it together was very compassionate,” Hesse said. “They wanted everybody to win. They tried to get us out the door with the best foot forward every time.”
Along with the big prize of the night, the crowd gathered on the track and in the grandstands saw Elsey Flesner named Little Miss Adams County Fair while Riggs Shaffer took the title of Little Mister Adams County Fair. The pageant also recognized four participants in the Sweethearts of Adams County Fair portion of the evening. The Sweetheart of Adams County is a unique opportunity for individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities to experience being a Queen or King for a day.
Hesse said she hopes to spend her time with the title convincing others that they should take part in the competition, also.
“I want to convince a little girl to run with me,” she said. “I want to convince friends that winning this crown, while it’s not easy, it’s very doable for anyone.”
The Adams County Fair runs through the weekend, with bull riding and bronc busting, tractor pulls, and the “Roots and Boots” country tour hitting the stage Saturday night before wrapping up on Tuesday with the demolition derby. For a full schedule of events, visit adasmfair.org.