QUINCY — Jordan Lenz spent the early part of Independence Day doing what she loves to do.
Lenz, the executive director of the nonprofit 2x4s for Hope, helped put some of the finishing touches on the house under construction at what will be 215 Spruce, the soon-to-be new home for U.S. Navy veteran Bob Bindewald.
Bindewald is the latest at-risk veteran to be gifted a home by 2x4s for Hope, which partnered with Quincy Medical Group to secure funding for the project that began just over three weeks ago.
“The outside of the house is complete other than the landscaping, which will be doing this week,” Lenz said inside the house. “We have our HVAC up, we have all of our electrical hooked up. We’re waiting on our water, and that should be here hopefully Tuesday or Wednesday.”
Lenz worked Monday morning alongside Nathan Goddard of Carthage, the lead carpenter on the project “which would not get done without him.”
“(Nathan) is Bob’s neighbor in Carthage,” Lenz said. “He’s been incredible. A real driving force for this to happen. Can’t thank him enough for the work he’s done.”
Bindewald chose the interior colors — a mix of tangerine orange, mint green and canary yellow — of the approximately 600-square-feet house.
“What a beautiful bright house,” Lenz said as she admired the interior work that had been done thus far. “The walls are painted, the flooring is in, we’re getting trim done.
“The cabinets are going up, and we’ll start moving furniture and appliances in toward the end of the week. Pretty much getting it all cleaned up with the final touches.”
And ready to hand over the keys to its new owner.
“I can’t wait,” said Lenz, who expects to host the key ceremony this coming weekend. “Bob is such a sweetheart. He’s going to love it here.”
