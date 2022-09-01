QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society will be able to offer feline spay or neuter services at no cost to pet owners thanks to a grant donation.
The Quincy Humane Society Endowment provided $2,500 for the no-kill facility to cover the costs of the procedures for family pets for owners in Adams County. In addition to the spay/neuter services, the funds will also be used to administer rabies and FVRCP vaccinations as required by state and county laws. Pet owners will still be responsible for the city or county registration fee.
To be eligible, animals must be owned, family pets of Adams County residents. Feral cats are not eligible under this funding.
"Quincy Humane Society is extremely grateful for the support we receive from the Quincy Humane Society Endowment," Pilar Brumbaugh said. Brumbaugh is the executive director for the Humane Society. "Together, we are saving lives by assisting Adams County residents spay/neuter and vaccinate the cats in our area."
To schedule an appointment, please contact the Humane Society at 217-223-8786. If an appointment has already been scheduled and requirements are met, those appointments are eligible under this funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.