QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society will be able to offer feline spay or neuter services at no cost to pet owners thanks to a grant donation.

The Quincy Humane Society Endowment provided $2,500 for the no-kill facility to cover the costs of the procedures for family pets for owners in Adams County. In addition to the spay/neuter services, the funds will also be used to administer rabies and FVRCP vaccinations as required by state and county laws. Pet owners will still be responsible for the city or county registration fee.

