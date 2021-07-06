QUINCY — With the St. Jude Quincy-to-Peoria Run coming up on July 16 and 17, fundraising efforts have entered the home stretch.
Both Quincy Hy-Vee stores are currently featuring their register round-ups, with proceeds going to the run in order to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research hospital. Now through July 17, shoppers at the store will have the option to round their total up to the next whole dollar, with the extra change going to the run.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, runners taking part in this year’s event will be on hand to help with bagging groceries and answering questions about the run.
The Quincy-to-Peoria St. Jude Run covers 135 miles in a 24-hour relay run to raise money for the Memphis, Tenn. research hospital. This is the 17th run for the event and has been dedicated to the memory of long-time supporter Becky Meehan, who lost her battle with cancer in February.
Since the Quincy-to-Peoria Run began, nearly $1.4 million has been raised. All money donated goes directly to St. Jude to help in both the research and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases. No patient or family ever receives a bill for treatment, housing, travel, or food. All expenses are covered through fundraising efforts like this run.
St. Jude Leadership Board member Mike Joseph said the runners converging on Peoria are coming with a singular purpose in mind.
“We are excited to watch all the cities come to their final destination in Peoria, Illinois, at the St. Jude Telethon with the same goal of raising money to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures, Saving children,” Joseph said.