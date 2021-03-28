QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that roadwork beginning Monday will have Ill. 104 down to one lane each direction for as much as eight weeks.
Pavement patching to make the surface of the road smoother for drivers will run from I-172 in Quincy to the Quincy Regional Airport. Message signs, spotters, and barricades will all be used in the area to advise drivers of the lane closures and road conditions.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
The repair work is being done under the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The goal of this program is to improve more than 3,000 miles of roadway over the course of six years.