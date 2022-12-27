IDVA grant supports Fishing for Freedom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A $25,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs will support Fishing for Freedom, the veterans fishing tournament held each year in Quincy.
The grant, one of six announced Tuesday totaling nearly $350,000, is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.
The grants are awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans tied to homelessness, post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits and employment and employment training.
Illinois is the first state in the nation to designate 100% of net proceeds of a lottery ticket to veterans. The Winter Winnings $2 tickets are sold between November and February, and since 2006, more than $20 million in grants have been awarded to some 400 veterans organizations statewide.
On a quarterly basis, an IDVA committee reviews applications for Veterans’ Cash Grants and makes awards to groups that have demonstrated proven need. Government agencies, not-for-profits, veterans’ organizations and tax-exempt entities currently providing veterans’ assistance or wishing to expand to offer veterans’ assistance are eligible.
