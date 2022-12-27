IDVA grant supports Fishing for Freedom

Terry Deverger of Plainville grabs hold of a catfish he caught during a Fishing for Freedom event on the Mississippi River on June 5 2022. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs' announced on Tuesday the organization received a $25,000 grant.

 H-W File Photo/Mark Meyer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A $25,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs will support Fishing for Freedom, the veterans fishing tournament held each year in Quincy.

The grant, one of six announced Tuesday totaling nearly $350,000, is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.

