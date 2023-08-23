SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three area communities will share in the latest round of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency funding for water service line material inventories.
IEPA funded projects totaling $4,335,816 in 120 communities — including $30,000 grants to Dallas City, Griggsville and Plymouth — through its lead service line inventory grant program.
