MARBLEHEAD, Ill. — Ongoing work from the Illinois Department of Transportation will have Illinois 57 closed again this week.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, Ill. 57 will be closed to traffic through the Marblehead area due to additional work on the bridge over Mill Creek.
Ill. 57 work continues as repairs and resurfacing take place from Maine St. in Quincy to just south of Marblehead. This project is part of IDOT’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation over the next six years.