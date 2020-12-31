SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Driver Services facilities are reopening Tuesday. Face masks will be required, and social distancing and other safety measures will remain in place. Driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, 2021, so people will not need to rush to visit a facility, especially during winter weather conditions.
Transactions can still be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these include:
- Renewing a license plate sticker;
- Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;
- Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);
- Obtaining a driver record abstract;
- Filing business services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and
- Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
In an effort to reduce in-person facility visits, online renewals have been expanded for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For more information on determining one’s eligibility for online renewal, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.