SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Driver Services facilities will close for about three weeks starting Tuesday as part of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of State Jesse White said that the facilities will reopen on Dec. 7, and that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards will be extended until June 1, 2021. This includes those whose licenses expiring through May 2021.
“The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” White said. “We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. I am also encouraging customers to consider using online services which are available for many office transactions.”
Many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at cyberdriverillinois.com, including renewing a license plate sticker, a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers and valid ID card for those 22 to 64 years old.
Commercial driver license holders and commercial permit holders are excluded from this extension due to federal requirements, but the 19 CDL facilities, including Quincy, will remain open for written and road exams.
CDL driving tests are by appointment only by calling 217-785-3013.