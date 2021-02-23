NEW CANTON, Ill. — Brady Borrowman spends plenty of time busy on the farm — and behind the wheel.
The New Canton grain farmer usually logs around 4,500 miles a year in a semi hauling grain to market.
“There’s a lot of trucking involved,” he said. “Your grain may be going to a bin during harvest, but it all has to go to town eventually unless you’re a livestock operation and feed your grain for that.”
Farmers operating semis or upgrading to heavier, bigger or longer vehicles also need to stay current on state and federal rules and regulations which “are changing all the time,” Borrowman said.
He and other farmers got some help Tuesday from a Rules for the Road program presented by Illinois Farm Bureau.
“I miss a lot of Farm Bureau meetings, but this is one I try to never miss,” Borrowman said. “It does affect me with the driving and with it changing so much each year.”
The virtual seminar — the first of four offered for farmers across the state — featured Rodney Knittel, IFB’s assistant director of transportation and infrastructure, and representatives from the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation along with a video of a 37-step level one inspection.
“It’s to remind our members of the rules and regulations that are there, to update them with anything new that’s out there in terms of regulations and as we get more and more semis, more commercial motor vehicles involved in agriculture to educate new drivers and new farmers that have those types of vehicles,” Knittel said.
“If we can get them to understand what’s expected and what’s needed before you ever leave the farm, it’s always better than trying to figure that out when there’s lights following you or you’re going through a weigh station.”
Last year saw some updated definitions of agricultural commodities under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and in the maximum on-duty hours tied to the short haul exemption, up to 14 from 12, that could affect some farmers, but “not a lot has changed,” Knittel said. “There’s been some years in the past there’s been a lot of things that changed. For farmers, specifically, there’s not a lot.”
Keeping up with any changes is key for farmers because of the importance of trucking in moving crops from the farm to the plate.
“Our farmers, because they have to figure out the most efficient way to produce their product, a lot of times are driving a semi to be able to haul larger amounts to and from the elevator to make it more efficient,” Knittel said. “Most farms probably have a tandem or at least a semi as part of their operation.”
Farmers need to understand exemptions tied to their license and vehicle plates.
Borrowman carries a full commercial driver’s license or CDL, not a farmer CDL, which has certain regulations, but having farm plates on his trucks provides some exemptions.
“It can be really confusing sometimes what you need as far as drug and alcohol testing and all that,” Borrowman said, but the point-by-point review in the program provides “just a really good education if you’ve got trucks and do your own hauling.”
Drivers still may fall under ag exemptions in smaller vehicles just because of what they’re hauling.
“There’s a lot of things considered commodities. We always think corn and soybeans, but it could be a lot of things,” Knittel said. “If you’re hauling bees, you fall under a livestock exemption. They’re a live creature, and having them sit in a vehicle could be detrimental just like a pig, a cow.”