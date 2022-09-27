Illinois nips at federal unemployment debt

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a plan Tuesday for the state to pay down $450 million of its outstanding $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt to the federal government.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues.

The trust fund is the pool of money paid into by employers to provide a social safety net for unemployed individuals. The employer’s insurance premiums are essentially collected via payroll tax.

