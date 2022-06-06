FISHHOOK, Ill. — The investigation continues into a drowning reported Friday afternoon in Fairmount Township.
Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and rescue personnel were dispatched at 12:37 p.m. to a rural pond in the township.
A 79-year-old man from Scott County was later pronounced dead by the Pike County Sheriff/Coroner David Greenwood. His name has not been released pending notification of family.
The department was assisted by rescue teams from the East Pike Fire Department, Baylis Fire Department and Griggsville Fire Department.