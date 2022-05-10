WEST POINT, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the deaths of two people in a rural residence.
According to the Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call at 9:25 a.m. Monday about two bodies found at a rural West Point address. Deputies arrived at the residence and discovered two deceased individuals.
The Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigation. No other information is being released at this time pending notification of the families of the deceased.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy noted that while the investigation is ongoing, the deaths appear to be an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the public.