CARTHAGE, Ill. — An Iowa man has been arrested in connection with an arson fire and burglary in Adrian.
Arrested was Buck A. Bruner, 36, of Fort Madison.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CARTHAGE, Ill. — An Iowa man has been arrested in connection with an arson fire and burglary in Adrian.
Arrested was Buck A. Bruner, 36, of Fort Madison.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said deputies and the Dallas Rural Fire Protection District responded around 6:26 a.m. April 4 to a structure fire in rural Adrian. The structure was a complete loss, and it was discovered a gun safe inside the structure had been tampered with prior to the fire. More than 30 guns were missing, according to the landowner, as well as several boxes of ammunition.
An investigation led deputies to Bruner. Deputies obtained an arrest warrant, then worked with the Fort Madison Police Department to get a search warrant for Bruner’s residence.
Within 72 hours of the fire, Bruner had been arrested and all the firearms and ammunition had been recovered. The department said Bruner also was allegedly operating a large-scale drug operation from his residence.
The department was assisted in the investigation by the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Police.