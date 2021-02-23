NAUVOO, Ill. — A Fort Madison, Iowa, man has been arrested in connection with a burglary on Saturday night in Nauvoo.
Chevy Alan Frueh, 38, was arrested Sunday in Nauvoo. After an investigation by the Nauvoo Police Department, Frueh was charged with one county of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. All of the stolen items were recovered at multiple addresses in Fort Madison.
Frueh is being held in the Hancock County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
The Fort Madison Police Department and Hancock County State's Attorney's office assisted in the investigation.