HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest of an Iowa man on drug charges early Thursday morning.
According to the report, the Sheriff’s Department received a call to assist a motorist at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. A deputy observed a vehicle on County Road 700 North near Ill. 336 with hazard lights flashing. The deputy made contact with the driver, Mitchell T. Haines, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, who explained to the deputy that he was lost.
The deputy reported that Haines showed signs of stimulant use, and brought out a K9 officer for a free-air sniff search around the vehicle. After the K9 alerted, a search of the vehicle was conducted and the deputy located a plastic baggie which tested positive for methamphetamine, along with a used syringe with liquid in it.
Haines was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail where he was charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. After an initial court appearance, Haines was released on his own recognizance.