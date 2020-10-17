HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, man died in an early Saturday morning crash in Hancock County.
Illinois State Police District 20 said a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Kennard G. McPike, 59, of Cedar Rapids, was heading south on 480 East, just south of 450 North, in Rocky Run Township at 2:05 a.m. when it left the road.
ISP said the driver overcorrected and traveled back across 480 East before leaving the road to the left, striking a driveway and overturning before striking a power pole and coming to rest on its wheels.
McPike was pronounced deceased on scene by the Hancock County coroner.