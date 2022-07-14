CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police said that no officers were injured in a shooting near Carthage Wednesday afternoon.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department to investigate the shooting that involved two sheriff's deputies just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the ISP statement on the preliminary investigation, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person. During the deputy's interaction with the person, that subject entered the deputy's patrol vehicle and held the deputy at gunpoint.
The deputy managed to exit the vehicle and shots were fired at the subject. A second deputy responding to the original call arrived and picked up the first deputy as the subject reportedly fled the scene in the first patrol vehicle.
A short pursuit ended with an exchange of gunfire between the subject and the two deputies near the junction of U.S. 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East. The subject was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later, and the State Police said no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
The ISP notes that as the investigation is still ongoing, no further information is being released at this time, to include the identity of the deputies involved or the subject.