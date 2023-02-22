SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police shifted their command-structure from 21 patrol districts to 11 patrol troops.
Quincy and surrounding areas will be served by the new Troop 6, combining officers from former Districts 20 and 9.
ISP said the change, which started Jan. 1, will allow more flexibility in officer responses. According to a release on the change, ISP said the new patrol structure will allow the organization to better meet the needs of the public while combating a shortage of law enforcement officers across the country.
"This modernization enables ISP officers to more efficiently engage in areas of greatest need, with high crash or crime rates, and drug trafficking," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. "This model also puts ISP patrol on equal footing with other state patrols based on crime, population, and crash data analysis, rather than outdated habits or practices."
Melaney Arnold, chief public information officer for ISP, said no district headquarters will close as a result of the realignment.
"The number of officers serving has not changed," Arnold said. "Moving to Troops enables more officers to be available to respond to calls for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year."
Changes to patrol areas will be marked by the first new license plate design for the State Police since 1968. The new design is intended to honor ISP's heritage, fallen officers, and the citizens the ISP protects.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said his office was honored to have played a role in the design and issuance of the new license plates.
"We thank all of our State Police officers across Illinois for their service and sacrifice," Giannoulias said. "This plate pays special tribute to officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones of these officers who devoted their lives to protecting their communities. Their bravery and dedication will never be forgotten."
The Seal of the State of Illinois, which had previously been used on license plates from the 1930s to the late 1960s, is returning to the new plate design. Two saluting troopers are represented on the plates to honor ISP officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, while various landscapes of Illinois represent ISP’s service across the entire state and the vow to protect the lives, rights, and property of Illinois citizens.
The ISP reorganization follows years of work to find solutions to provide public safety services with reduced staffing levels. The State Police conducted staffing studies using an independent consulting company as well as the National Highway Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Personnel Allocation Method. The studies also used information from subject-matter experts as part of engagement committees to make recommendations for patrol boundaries.
