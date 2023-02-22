New ISP license plate

The first update to the Illinois State Police patrol license plates will begin appearing on ISP vehicles on March 1.

 submitted photo/ISP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police shifted their command-structure from 21 patrol districts to 11 patrol troops.

Quincy and surrounding areas will be served by the new Troop 6, combining officers from former Districts 20 and 9.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.