PEARL, Ill. — A Jacksonville, Ill. man was arrested on numerous charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Pike County .
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said deputies conducted a traffic stop at 6:59 p.m. on County Highway 10 near Pearl. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Jonathan L. Well, 37, of Jacksonville was arrested on the following charges: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked and other traffic-related offenses.
Well was also found to have warrants for his arrest from Scott, Morgan and Montgomery counties in Illinois.
During a follow-up investigation, deputies served a search warrant at a residence on Ill. 100 near Pearl. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of several firearms, including stolen firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine.
This investigation and these seizures led to additional charges, including illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Well was taken to the Pike County Jail. The Pike County Sheriff's Department is continuing the investigation.