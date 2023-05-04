PEARL, Ill. — A Jacksonville, Ill. man was arrested on numerous charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Pike County .

The Pike County Sheriff's Department said deputies conducted a traffic stop at 6:59 p.m. on County Highway 10 near Pearl. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Jonathan L. Well, 37, of Jacksonville was arrested on the following charges: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked and other traffic-related offenses.