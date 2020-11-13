A Jacksonville man was injured in a Thursday night deer-related crash on Ill. 104 near Liberty.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dakota J. Holder, 21, of Jacksonville, was heading west on Ill. 104, just west of east 2400th Street, at 6:15 p.m. when the vehicle struck a deer, causing it to travel into the ditch on the south side of the road and overturn.
Holder, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.
A passenger, Bettie K. Bumgarner, 26, of Jacksonville, who was not wearing a seat belt, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Two additional passengers, both juveniles, were not injured.
Holder was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to secure a child in a restraint system.
The department was assisted by Adams County Ambulance, Payson Fire Department and Liberty Fire Department.