ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. — The Adams County Highway Department announced work on Kellerville Blacktop (North 1200th Avenue) will begin starting the week of July 26.
The work on the project will run from the Five Points crossroads for around three miles to the bridge over Lierly Creek. Work will include recycling the existing surface, patching, shoulder and entrance work, and pavement resurfacing and marking.
This project is expected to be completed in September. The road will remain open to through traffic with movement controlled by flaggers on site. Over-width vehicles and equipment movement will be restricted due to construction equipment moving along the roadway during work hours. Operators of over-width equipment are asked to consider alternate routes or adjust their travel plans as necessary.