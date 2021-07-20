WARSAW, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported the arrest Monday of a Keokuk, Iowa man following an investigation into a disturbance.
At around 2:10 p.m., Hancock County dispatch received a report of a disturbance at 1775 Main St. in Warsaw. Deputies arrived at the address and made contact with Richard E. Rhodes, 36, of Keokuk. According to the report, Rhodes had left the location on a bicycle as deputies were arriving.
While deputies were speaking with Rhodes, they stated that he began to turn his body and hold his waist with his right hand. Deputies reportedly asked if Rhodes had any weapons and attempted to search him. Rhodes pulled away and attempted to elude the deputy.
Rhodes was apprehended and was found to have a large hunting knife in his waistband and a set of brass knuckles in his pocket.
Deputies arrested Rhodes on a charge of unlawful use of weapons. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated an additional charge of resisting a peace officer will be requested at a court appearance. Rhodes was lodged in the Hancock County Jail.